Bhopal: 2 BJP MLAs held for flouting code

Bhopal: On directions of Election Commission, two BJP MLAs have been arrested for violating the model code of conduct in Mungaoli and Kolaras assembly constituencies, said chief electoral officer Salina Singh while addressing the press conference here on Friday. She said that five cases have been registered against members of BJP and Congress party in last 24 hours.

The voting will take place in the two constituencies on Saturday where district administration has massive arrangements to conduct free and fair elections. About 241 micro observers have been appointed at 60 polling stations where live video streaming of polling will be conducted.

The by-elections in both assembly segments have turned into a tussle between chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. The first case against MLA (BJP) Narendra Singh Kushwaha was registered in Kolaras, where it was alleged that the MLA was disbursing cash among the voters.

As per EC guidelines, outsiders are required to leave the constituency 48 hours before the voting day but MLA was found moving after 5 pm in Kolaras constituency. The case for obstructing the official duty and violating election model code of conduct was registered against MLA under Section 188 of IPC. He was arrested and was later released on bail. A case against Congress supporters was registered for damaging the MLA’s vehicle in Kolaras.

The second case against MLA (BJP) Shailendra Jain of Sagar was registered in Mungaoli, where the Congress supporters filed the complaint stating that the MLA was still in the constituency. The police chased the MLA car and arrested him for the violation of model code of conduct under Section 188 of IPC. He was released on bail. The police found the election campaign material while searching his car.