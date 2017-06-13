Bhopal: 2.47 lakh children seek admission in private schools under RTE

Bhopal: Parents must be feeling happy that their children will also going to study in desired private schools from next academic session without paying the fees. Said school minister Kunwar Vijay Saha while inaugurating the online lottery to provide admission in private schools under Right To Education (RTE) on Monday. There are around four lakh seats available in private schools across the state under the RTE. 2,47,000 online applications were submitted for these seats, which is 16,000 more compared to previous year, the minister said. 1,34,593 application of boys and 1,12,476 of girls were submitted seeking admissions in nursery to class 1.

On Monday, through online lottery 2,11,000 students have got admissions and the remaining will be given admission later. Around 1,81,000 students have got admission in their first choice school. Previous year only one lakh students had got admissions in their first choice school. From the current year, the option of choice has been increased to three, earlier it was only one. The minister also added that from June 15, the schools are going to start their new academic session. He asked that none of the child should remain out of school and the government will open hostel at districtlevel in which those students will be given admission whose parents are not taking care of them.

He warned that none of the private school will be permitted to operate the school without qualified teachers. “It’s a government of India guideline to appoint only BEd or DEd degree holders as teachers”. Rajya Shiksha Kendra director Lokesh Jatav informed that out of 23,155 private schools, application for admission in 22,197 schools were received. Parents will get the information on their registered mobile numbers and they can download the allocation letter from the official website. Parents have to verify the documents till June 24 with their respective block headquarters and can take admission in schools. The school are already informed about the admission given through lottery.