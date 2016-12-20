Bhopal: 19-yr-old ends life after mother refuses to attend wedding

BHOPAL: A 19-year-old girl committed suicide after a dispute with her mother in Bagh Farhat Afza colony under the Ashbaag police station on Sunday night.

The SHO of Ashbaag police station Rajiv Jangle informed that the deceased Asma daughter of Karamt Ali committed suicide by hang herself with the fan.

The deceased was recently married and was also pursuing her studies to appear in the grade 10 exam. On Sunday she wanted to go in a relative’s marriage, but her mother said no.

After the arguments in the morning she went into her room and closed the door.

At 10.30 pm the family members noticed that she had hanged herself.