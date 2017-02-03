Bhopal: 189 successful candidates might have used ‘Munna Bhais’

BHOPAL: The fingerprints of 189 candidates selected for appointment in the state police force through an exam conducted by the PEB are not matching with their fingerprints collected during written and physical tests.

A total of 14,283 posts of 13 categories including constable GD, constable driver, constable cook, constable barber, constable washer man, constable cobbler, constable water carrier, constable sweeper, constable mason, constable bugler, constable peon, head constable computer and ASI Computer were proposed to be filled through the exam.

Around 9.28 lakh candidates had applied and 6.91 lakh had appeared in the exam.ADG Selection and training Pragya Richa Shrivastava informed that after the result, 320 candidates were found suspect. There were discrepancies in the documents of 20 candidates. Their selections have been cancelled. Six candidates did not appear for verification of their documents.

In case of 189 candidates, the fingerprints are not matching. The PEB is having record of photographs and fingerprints of the all the candidates. These records are being called for verification of the candidates.

The district officials have been instructed that appointment letters should be issued only after verifying the documents, photographs and fingerprints.