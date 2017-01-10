Bhopal: 17-year-old girl student abducted

BHOPAL: A 17-year-old girl was kidnapped from Gunga village under Gunga police station on Monday morning. The police have launched a manhunt to arrest the abductors.

SHO, Gunga police station, Chain Singh Raghuvanshi said that the girl student of 10 class, went missing since around 8am on Monday morning. The family members of the girl searched for her but they were not able to trace the missing girl.

In the evening the girl’s father Narayan Ahirwar filed a complaint and the police registered a case under section 363 of the IPC against the unidentified persons and started searching for the girl.

It has also been said that the belongings of the girl are at home and nothing valuables has gone missing due to which it has been assumed that she has not eloped with anyone.