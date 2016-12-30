Bhopal: 17 IPS men may get promotions says DPC today

BHOPAL: Seventeen-IPS officers of state cadre may soon get promoted. The departmental promotion committee is scheduled to meet on Friday to consider promotions of IPS officers of 1986, 1992, 1999 and 2003 batches. Chief secretary BP Singh will chair the meeting, which will be attended by home secretary KK Singh, DGP Rishi Shukla and ADG administration Anuradha Shankar. The IPS officers of 1992 batch including Rajesh Gupta, Pankaj Shrivastava, Adarsh Katiyar and Shriniwas Rao may be promoted as ADG from IG rank.

The officers of the 1999 batch will be promoted to IG from DIG. Rakesh Gupta and IP Kulshresth are in the row. The officers of the 2003 batch will be promoted as DIG from SP. The officers of 2004 batch will be given selection grade.