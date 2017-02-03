Bhopal: 17 couples tie nuptial knot in mass marriage programme

Neemuch: As many 17 poor girls from the district entered into wedlock at the mass marriage ceremony organised on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami. The programme was organised under the Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana by Neemuch janpad panchayat here at Town Hal on Wednesday.

District collector Rajnish Shrivastava, MLA Dilip Singh Parihar, zilla panchayat president Avantika Jaat, janpad president Jagdish Gurjar and municipal corporation vice president Kana Soni graced the occasion as guests and blessed the newlywed couples. All the guests also presented gifts and other essential items to the couples after Gayatri Pariwar priest performed all the rituals to solemnise the marriage. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had launched the state-wide programme in April 2006 by solemnising marriages of 251 girls at village Sijhora in Mandla district. In the initial year of the scheme in 2006-07, total 13,498 girls tied knot through 286 mass marriage functions.