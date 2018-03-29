Bhopal: 15-day long 8th Theatre Olympics concludes with Spanish, English plays

Bhopal: The 15-day long Bhopal chapter of the 8th Theatre Olympics concluded with Spanish and English plays on Wednesday. Spanish play ‘Novelas Ejemplares’ was staged at Antarang Hall. Directed by Gonzala Martin Scherman, written by Diana I Luque, the one-hour-fifteen minute play was presented by Factoria Teatro group from Spain.

The play presents the stories ‘The Spanish-English Lady’ and ‘The Two Maidens’ with women as main protagonists who have a common trait: travelling. The play sees three travelling comedians from the 17th century, fixed to the stage since then, telling stories to the audiences of all the centuries.

‘Afternoon+Evening With A Faun,’ an English play was staged at Ravindra Bahwan. It is set in two parts, without a clear separation. Directed by Artour Astman and Idit Herman, the play crashes the idea of performative virtuosity, moving through regions of male identity, expanding the borders of the authentic and the fake and creating a unique synergy between theatre, movement, visual arts and even culinary performance.

The 8th Theatre Olympics 2018 is organised by National School of Drama under the aegis of Ministry of Culture, Government of India. Bhopal is one of the co-hosts of the world’s largest theatre festival, held in India for the first time. Bhopal hosted 28 performances from March 14 to 28 presenting the people a chance to witness several national and international productions.

The 51-day- long theatre extravaganza will culminate on April 8, 2018 in Mumbai. This edition of the global theatre festival will cover 17 cities in India with over 25,000 artists performing 450 shows, 600 ambiance performances, and 250 youth shows.

Principal secretary, culture, Manoj Shrivastava was present on concluding day. He said, “We are very happy to be part of this international festival. We got a chance to watch international and national theatre forms not many know about. Also, we got to see some very innovative concepts in the field of theatre. We would like to host similar festivals in the days to come.”