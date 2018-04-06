Bhopal: 141 FIRs registered, 361 accused arrested for Monday’s violence

Bhopal: In the Monday rampage 141 FIRs and 361 accused have been arrested till Thursday from the state and the counting is still on, informed IG intelligence Makrand Deouskar while talking to media, here on Thursday. The IG informed that no new case of violence was reported on Thursday.

The district administration had given relaxation in curfew imposed in various police stations of the three districts comprising Gwalior, Bhind and Morena. In Gwalior the relaxation in curfew was given from 8 am to 6 pm, in Bhind from 10 am to 4 pm and in Morena from 10 am to 7 pm. During the relaxation no untoward situation occurred.

Till Thursday in Gwalior 67 FIRs had been registered and 132 accused were arrested. In Bhind 38 FIRs were registered and 52 accused were arrested and in Morena 19 FIRs were registered and 177 accused were arrested. In the other districts Guna, Datia, Indore, Sagar, Ashoknagar and in Mandla FIRs were registered and accused were also arrested.

Internet services are restored in Gwalior district but in other districts the block continues. Section 144 to be imposed to prevent violence. Fresh orders have been issued to the districts regarding the upcoming agitation on April 10. The superintendent of police has been asked to provide the required force details to handle the April 10 agitation. District collectors had been asked to impose CrPc section 144 in their respected areas to prevent any violence.

Social media messages screened

Social media messages are screened and during the screening the police had found new messages related to April 10 agitation. The police are searching the sources of the messages and will nab them for creating nuisance in society.

The police are to arrest anyone found sending and sharing provoking messages on social media. The police were not able to arrest any of the accused who were seen on social media firing indiscriminately. Importantly none of the murder accused has been arrested by the police.

Police fail to question big fish

The police are catching the small fish, but the big fish are out of police scanner. In various videos MLAs and leaders of other political parties are seen provoking the mob, but the police haven’t questioned anyone of them till Thursday.