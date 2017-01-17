Bhopal: 108 Ambulance gutted; patient safe

BHOPAL: A 108 ambulance caught fire due to sparking in engine on Sunday night. The ambulance was carrying patient from Lovkushnagar to Chhatarpur when the ambulance suddenly caught fire near Gadimlehra. The driver immediately reacted to the fire after and took the patient out of the ambulance.

Till the time fire brigade reached the spot, the ambulance was gutted.

According to reports, due to Driver Rahul Vishwakarma and compounder Mahesh Ahirwar the patient was saved. The patient was then taken to Chhatarpur district hospital in another ambulance which reached the spot along with fire brigade.