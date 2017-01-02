Bhopal: 1,000-year-old Hasyachoodamani is still a contemporary satire

BHOPAL: Written by Mahamatya Vatsraj in 11th century, a Sanskrit prahasan (satire) ‘Hasyachoodamani’ was staged in Bundeli dialect at Shaheed Bhawan on Sunday, the fourth-day of eleven-day-long festival Vihan International Festival of Art (VIFA).

The play leads towards a situational chaos that sums up at the epitome of busty laughter and hard hitting satire on business made in the name of religion.

It also points out that the subject of the play has journeyed over thousand years which is as equally contemporary and practical as it was then. The play revolves around the comic situations that evolve around superstition and fraud.

Directed by Saurabh Anant, the play was presented wonderfully by Vihan Drama Works. It was translated in Hindi by city-based Hindi noted poet Sangeeta Gundecha and adapted in Bundeli by Shivani Singh. The music of the play has been composed by Hemant Deolekar.

“For a director, every play is a fresh piece of work and throws equal challenge every time. ‘Hasyachoodamani’ becomes a significant play for me as a director because of its potent content and chain of events. The process of accepting the Hindi version and re-translating it in Bundeli dialect, making scenes, improvisations on characters, songs and music, dialogues story development were amazing and with all the efforts it turned out to be a playable drama by the actors,” said Saurabh Anant in his directorial note adding that, “It’s a great coincidence and a humble tributary from us to present it in Bundeli as the writer was from Bundelkhand.”

Besides play, a Assamese traditional music, presented Abhijit Chetiya, Guwahati in Porovarang.

A four-day sculpture exhibition ‘Scrap to Sculpture’ was also inaugurated at the Bhawan. The art works of creative children of Anand Niketan Democratic School, Bhopal are on display here. During the workshop conducted by Anand Niketan children created art pieces using the waste material which displayed creative renewability.