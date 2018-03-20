Bhopal: 10-yr-old girl’s throat-slit body found in doorless toilet of her house

Bhopal: A 10-year-old girl was found dead with a slit throat in her house at Bajrang Bara under Adhartal police station area in Jabalpur on Monday morning.am. The girl was a class VI student of Government School in Krishi Nagar and lived with her family at a rented house. The girl’s father is a driver and her mother is a beedi maker.

According to police, Priya Thakur, 10, daughter of Ved Prakash Thakur, used to offer special prayers to deities during Navratri with her friends. On the second day of ongoing Navratri festival, she went to washroom to have a bath. When she did not come out, family members peeped in and found her lying in a pool of blood. They rushed her to hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. The bathroom has a curtain and no door.

Her friend Jyoti who lives in adjacent house had gone to Priya’s house to wake her up in morning and returned. Police team immediately rushed with finger prints experts, FSL team and sniffer dogs. Priya was couple’s eldest daughter. Family had come at Bajarang Bara three years ago. Contd. on P10