Bhopal: 10 arrested while smuggling Sand Boa snakes

Bhopal: Acting on a tip off a team of special task force (STF), posing as customers reached Aashima Mall at around 6 pm on Monday and arrested ten persons who were trying to smuggle Sand Boa snakes. Assistant inspector general (AIG) STF Suneel Shivhare said, “The teams recovered carry bags containing three snakes from the accused.”

He said that on quizzing the accused Daulatram Lodha, four more snakes were recovered from their possession after which they were booked under relevant sections. Shivhare said that Lodha and his other accomplices are the part of an inter-state nexus of wildlife smugglers.

“Sand Boa snake costs between Rs 5 – 10 lakh, depending upon their size, in the local market while the cost may vary in the international market,” added Shivhare.