Bhima Koregaon case: Digvijaya Singh cell number in letter with activist rises political temperature

Bhopal: The presence of mobile number of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh from the documents recovered from the activist arrested in Bhima Koregaon has raised political temperature in the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan too has made a sharp attack on Singh without naming him.

In the letter written by comrade Prakash to comrade Surendra, mobile number 99xxxxxx11 is given for financial help. It is mentioned in the letter that the number belonged to a Congress leader and it was suggested to contact him for financial help for agitations. The mobile number belonged to Digvijay Singh, which was also mentioned on Rajya Sabha’s website.

Chouhan has twitted that the news of Congress’ top leaders having relations with Naxals was quite worrisome. They have been issuing irresponsible statements. Allegations of treason were also levelled against them. Congress should take immediate action against them and expel them from the party, read the tweet.

Chouhan also wrote that the incident has exposed the real face of Congress. Nothing is more shameful than having nexus with indecisive elements. India would never tolerate anyone who cheats motherland just to bring a family into power. Other BJP leaders have also launched a severe attack on Singh on this matter and have demanded probe into his association with Naxals.

Chouhan, few days ago, had termed Singh’s acts similar to that of a traitor, which had flared up a controversy. Singh had even reached to the police station with his followers to court arrest. Singh who was in Satna on Tuesday, said he challenged the central and the state government to arrest him if he was guilty. He said he would file a defamation case against Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Sources said Pune police did not find any involvement of Singh in connection with the letter found in Bhima Koregaon issue. The issue was raised by the BJP. Party national spokesman Sambit Patra too levelled allegations on Singh in a press conference in Delhi.