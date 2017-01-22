BHEL contractual employee dies after iron plate falls on head

BHOPAL : A contractual worker died after he sustained severe head injury when a 400kg iron plate fell down in BHEL foundry division on Saturday morning. The deceased was wearing helmet which was crushed after the plate fell on it.

Executive director (ED), BHEL, AMV Yugandhar constituted a three-member committee to look into the matter. He directed the committee to submit a report within seven days.

As per Govindpura police sources, the 400kg iron plate just before being placed by crane on the plat flattening machine fell down on contractual worker Bablu Bharati, 47, resident of 1100 Quarters, Piplani.

He was working in morning shift. The incident occurred at 8.30am. After the probe, a case will be registered. He was immediately rushed to Kasturba Hospital where the doctor declared him to be brought dead. Later, post-mortem of the body was carried out at Hamidia Hospital.

Contractor Shramik Kalyan Samiti announced a compensation of Rs 1 Lakh to the kin of the deceased. All general managers and employee’s voluntary contribution were made assisting the family of the deceased.

Assuring of providing all help to the family of the deceased, BHEL ED AMV Yugandhar said, “In spite of following all safety parameters, incident of such a nature is extremely heartening.

I have directed a three-member committee to look into the matter and submit a report within seven days. It happened while loading an iron plate on the Plate Flattening machine accidentally got slipped in BHEL plant.”