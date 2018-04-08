Bharat Bandh: Social, community organisations funded violence

Especially in Gwalior, Bhind and Morena huge amount was shelled out

BHOPAL :Huge funding had been done by various social and community organisations to provoke violence in the entire state; the money was given to people and to the organisations, informed IG intelligence Makrand Deuoskar while talking to media here on Saturday.

The IG informed that in the investigation till date, it was found that various organisations including people had raised funds from all over the state to create violence in the state. Among them some are government servants, business people and community organisations and people.

The money was distributed in many place of the state, but especially in three districts Gwalior, Bindh and Morena huge amount was given.

Following the rampage and the coming agitation of April 10, 14 and 18 the gun licence of three districts Gwalior, Bhind and Morena has been suspended, the district administration have issued the suspension notice to submit guns in the respected police stations.

In Gwalior 2,700, in Bhind 4000 and in Morena 1900 guns were submitted in the police stations.

In Gwalior 4 FIRs under the IT Act had been registered and four persons were arrested for posting provoking material on the social media.

The night curfew is still in existing in three police stations of Gwalior Bhind and Morena city.