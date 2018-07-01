BBA girl student harassed in train by 3 men

BHOPAL : An 18-year-old girl, who studies in Delhi, has filed a complaint of harassment against three unidentified men who tried to abduct her while she was travelling to Delhi from Hoshangabad.

According to GRP Habibganj, the complainant is a resident of Hoshangabad and is pursuing bachelors of business administration (BBA) from New Delhi.

She had boarded Patalkot Express from Hoshangabad on Friday in which the trio was also travelling.

She told police that they were trying to harass her since she boarded the train. When the train reached near Vidisha they sprayed something on her with an intention to kidnap her. However, she did not fall conscious and called her relatives in Vidisha who reached at the railway station.

The accused had left the train by that time and the girl narrated her ordeal to the relatives who rushed her to GRP Habibganj.

Police have registered a case under Sections 354 and 363 against the accused and a team reached at the victim’s native place in Hoshangabad for further investigation. Police are also examining CCTV footages from stations to identify the accused.