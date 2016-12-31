Auto-truck collide on Dewas-Bhopal road

Dewas: An auto-rickshaw collided with a truck on Dewas-Bhopal road on Thursday at 4 pm. Sonkutchh Police said the driver of truck number MP09HF1716 collided into an auto-rickshaw heading towards Metwada. There were 10 passengers in the rickshaw and they were all residents of Metwada. The first aid of these passengers was done at Sonkutchh Hospital. Four passengers were severely injured and their relatives took them elsewhere for treatment.