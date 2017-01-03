ATMs continue to play truant, leaving people frustrated, angry

BHOPAL: To ease the cash crunch, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced raising of the daily withdrawal limit from ATMs from Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,500 on December 31, on completion of 50 days of the demonetisation exercise announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8. But the problem remains unresolved because most of ATMs in the city are not dispensing the promised Rs 4,500. Free Press Journal visited some ATMs in New Market and talked to people to know the ground situation.

Dr. S.K. Dwivedi, Medical Officer in JP Hospital

I came here to withdraw money Rs 4,500 but only get Rs 4000. The machine is either dispensing Rs 2000 or 4000 not Rs 4,500.

Prashant, engineering student

I have to pay my exam fee tomorrow. So, I went to Central Bank ATM at Professors Colony to withdraw Rs 4000 but the machine was not dispensing more than Rs 2,000. When I tried twice or thrice, the machine said that my withdrawal amount is not in multiples of 100! It is not giving any other option. So, finally I am going back.

Kailash Bhaekar, works in private firm

I needed money for something and I have visited ATMs of HDFC and Punjab National Bank, New Market but the machines are not dispensing Rs 4500, not even Rs 2000. Now, I am waiting in a queue outside Corporation Bank ATM, New Market. I hope I will get the amount I want.

Subhash Saxena, Supervisor in JP Hospital

Low-denomination notes are still in short supply. Banks are short of Rs 500 and Rs 100 notes. We came to Union Bank ATM, New Market for withdrawing Rs 4,000 for daily use but could withdraw only Rs 2000. The machine is not dispensing Rs 500 and 100 notes.

Sudhir Pratap Singh, engineering student, Sagar Institute

I have to pay room rent so I came to SBI ATM, T.T. Nagar for withdrawing money but here only two ATMs out of four are only working. And also one machine is dispensing only Rs 2000 notes. I will now hunt for some other machine.