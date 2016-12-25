Atal b’day celebrated as good governance day

NARSINGHPUR : Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpai birthday celebrated in the form of good governance day, according to the instructions of the state government. His birthday 25 December was celebrated in the district on 24 December, one day before. On this occasion in the assembly room of the collectorate the officials and the employees took the oath to establish the high standard of good governance. Collector Dr RR Bhonsle administered the oath.

In the programme the speaker expressed their view regarding the life of Atal ji and also talked on the standards of the good governance which he formed during his tenure.

Collector Dr RR Bhonsle said that the objective of the administration is to set the good governance in the whole district. The administration wants to give the benefits of the welfare schemes to all the categories of the people without any discrimination.

Every poor person should get the benefits and not to go for several times to the offices. Therefore all the government servant must do their work diligently and with full transparency, they should give their contribution for the welfare of the public, the people always remember the good work, the technology should be used maximum. He also said during good governance week various activities regarding swacchata campaign would be run, and the person would be feted who would do the excellent work for it.