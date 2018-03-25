ASI’s daughter files molestation complaint 

BHOPAL : The daughter of an assistant sub inspector (ASI) has filed complaint of molestation against a man who blackmailed her for having illicit relations. The accused sent obscene messages on her mobile phone.

According to police, the 26-year-old complainant studied engineering from Bhopal. Her father is in railway protection force. She met accused in college who later pressuring her for making physical relations.

According to investigation officer and sub inspector R S Dangi, the accused has been identified as Pradeep Kushtwar, resident of Rajharsh colony, under the limits of Kolar police station.

The accused began to send obscene messages on her social networking accounts after she changed her mobile number. She filed a complaint with Baghsewania police station after which the accused was detained by police.

In another incident, a 21-year-old girl was harassed by a 23-year-old youth who lives near her house. The incident took place on Friday morning. According to Ratibad police, the accused is identified as Dinesh aka Bhagirath Malwiya, resident of Sooraj Nagar.

The girl in her complaint told police that the accused tried to catch her hand after which she screamed and he fled.

She later reached home but did not tell anyone out of fear but in the evening narrated the incident to her mother who took her to police station where a complaint was registered. The accused was later arrested by Ratibad police.

Police remove encroachments by habitual offenders

Bhopal : City police continued action against habitual offenders and on Saturday freed illegal encroachment made by them on government land and public places in Gandhi Nagar and Chhola Mandir areas.

All miscreants are facing charges under 151 CrPC—creating trouble, nuisance, clash etc. Illegal encroachments made by three habitual offenders in Gandhi Nagar and two in Chhola Mandir area were razed by Bhopal police with the help BMC.

On Saturday afternoon, Gandhi Nagar police along with anti-encroachment squad of the BMC reached Tagore ward and bulldozed a wine shop constructed by Amit Patel alias Amit Mata by encroaching government land. Amit is facing 17 criminal cases and was externed in February for one year.

On the other hand, Gandhi Nagar police also launched crackdown against two habitual offenders- Mohammad Afzal (30) and Ehsan Lala (45), who are facing more than a dozen criminal cases against them.

Afzal was had constructed a restaurant at Gandhi Nagar bus stand by encroaching government land. Police with the help of BMC squad demolished the restaurant.

Similarly, Chhola Mandir police removed slums built by a habitual offender Hariya Kanjar (45) by encroaching railway land and then sold to other persons by taking money from them. He is facing seven criminal cases. Likewise, a house constructed on government land by drug-peddler Kamal Kuchbandiya (45), facing 29 cases, was also dismantled by the BMC.

Criminal paraded in Mangalwara

Mangalwara police on Saturday evening arrested a habitual offender Shanu alias Saharyar (23) in the area and paraded him in public from Kumharpura area till the police station.