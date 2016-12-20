Arvind Kejriwal to address rally today in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The chief minister of Delhi will unveil the ‘demonetisation scam’ in a rally at Chhola Dussehra Maidan in the state capital on Tuesday. He will also present the details of ’11 years of misgovernance in the state’. The state coordinator of the Aam Admi Party Alok Agarwal informed in a press conference on Monday that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will address a rally on Tuesday. He will arrive in the city in the morning around 7.30 am and after addressing the rally he will return to Delhi at 7.05 pm.

Kejriwal will highlight the achievements of the Delhi government while disclosing details of the demonetisation scam.

The Delhi CM will also train his guns on the MP government by providing details regarding the misgovernance of the BJP ruled state government.