Architecture students’ Heritage Walk today

BHOPAL : As many as 1,000 architecture and engineering students, besides citizens, will go on five-kilometre-long Heritage Walk – My Culture My Bhopal- to explore the historical monuments of Bhopal on Sunday.

Over 100 students from Punjab’s leading architecture college will also join the walk and they will stay at Bhopal for a week for a detailed study of 18 monuments of the city.

Being organised by the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation and Approach Education Society, the Walk will begin at 9.30 am from Kamlapati Mahal, Chhota Talab and conclude at Taj Mahal, Shahjehanabad. It will be flagged off by minister of state for Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Vishwas Sarang. Renowned architect S.M. Hussain and a large number of dignitaries will participate in the Walk. Heritage Walk will cover about 18 monuments including Kamlapati Mahal, Taj Mahal, Shaukat Mahal, Gauhar Mahal, Fatehgarh, Taj-ul Masajid, Hammam Kadimi, Kala Darwaza, Mehr-e-shahi, Moti Masjid, Sadar Manzil, Sheesh Mahal, Hira Masjid etc.