Anti-quota bandh peaceful barring a few stray incidents

Bhopal: Anti-quota bandh passed off peacefully in the state on Tuesday barring a few stray incidents of violence. In Sidhi district, police lobbed tear gas and resorted to cane-charge to disperse protesters. IG, intelligence, Makrand Deuoskar said that overall the bandh passed off peacefully.

He said that in Sidhi, a section of protesters wanted to submit a memorandum to collector. Around 200 people, including a few advocates gathered at Dr Ambedkar’s statue near collectorate.

They wanted to take out a rally but were denied permission by the administration. A few protesters resorted to stone-pelting on the police. A few tried to hide amid advocates sitting in the area. The police lobbed tear gas and cane-charged them. Three policemen and a few protesters were injured in the incident.

In Jabalpur, two persons were arrested for violating Section 144. One or two arrests were made in several districts, he added. The IG said that no organisation had given a call for bandh. Instead a few individuals had been sharing messages about the bandh on social media thus creating confusion. “We have already identified the rumour mongers and they will soon be arrested.”

A Dump Squib

A nationwide anti-quota bandh call, given largely through social media, turned out to be a damp squib with virtually no impact on the ground amid heavy security arrangements. shops remained closed in some parts of Rajasthan for a few hours and internet services were restricted in sensitive areas to check “rumour-mongering”, but normal life remained largely unaffected, officials said. Reports from Bihar showed attempts to block trains.

No clean chit as yet

Home minister Bhupendra singh refused to give a clean chit to Congress regarding violence during Bharat Bandh on april 2. He said that role of political parties, government officials, social organizations individuals is under investigation.