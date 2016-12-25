ANNUAL SPORTS DAY AT ARMY PUBLIC SCHOOL, MHOW

Mhow : The Annual Sports Day of Army Public School, Mhow was held at MCTE Ground on Saturday. Chief guest Major Gen Harvijay Singh Comdt, MCTE and Patron APS Mhow, Guest of Honour Mrs Charanjeet Singh, Brig Sheode Prashant Manohar CDR, FCE and chairman, APS Mhow, Vibhavari Sheode, executive officer Col M Haridas, SMC members, distinguished guests and parents graced the occasion with their auspicious presence. They were accorded a genial and reverential welcome by principal PK Tiwari, vice principal SK Choudhary and the coordinators.

The event commenced with the March Past commanded by head boy Amit Singh. The house captains, vice captains, the flag bearers led the contingents of the four houses Bhabha, Raman, Sarabhai and Bhatnagar. It was a treat to behold the NCC troop and contingents marching with royal and synchronised strides. Sports captain Akash Phogat administered oath to the participants in which they pledged to play the game with true sportsmanship and fair play. Then the series of cultural programme started with fusion dance by the students of the middle wing displaying various dance forms including a beautiful mix of classical and western performance through a melodious parody of songs. The hula hoop was a major attraction to the parents of the colourful tiny tots. Assamese folk dance Bihu mesmerised one and all.

The gathering witnessed another sound of high voltage track and field events of 100 m, 4x 100 m inter house relay, sack race, lemon race, etc. Karate display and pyramid formation was an epitome of perfect equilibrium performed amidst thunderous applause by the gathering.

In the prize distribution ceremony, the patron felicitated the students for their excellent performance in sports activities and also their coaches. Charanjeet Singh, guest of honour, feted the winners of the track events conducted on the occasion. Bhabha House in the senior wing and Sarabhai House in the junior wing bagged the Cock House Trophy.

Principal Tiwari presented the Annual Report in which he highlighted the accomplishments and achievements of the current academic session.

The chief guest was happy to observe the untiring efforts invested by the school to achieve excellence in all spheres of education and personality development of the students. In his address, he congratulated the achievers for their commendable performance in sports and academics and urged to equip themselves with versatile talents to take on the challenges of life. He emphasised to exploit the opportunities offered by the school to the fullest.

Saumya Saxena, head girl of the school proposed the vote of thanks. The programme was conducted by cultural secretary Yuvraj Rathore, Aadya Ranjan, Palak, Akashika, ShreyaTalur and Baltaran. The event was coordinated by Adnan Jamil, PGT, Physical Education.