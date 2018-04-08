Angry over corruption, ’Baba’ to launch ‘Narmada Yatra’ soon

BHOPAL : Unhappy with pitiable condition of Narmada, Swami Bairagyanand Giri on Saturday announced a ‘secular’ Narmada Yatra to expose corruption in chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Narmada Yatra.

Terming chief minister’s yatra as a political gimmick, he also invited Anna Hazare and Baba Ramdev to join his yatra. Accusing Chouhan of taking politics to a new low through the yatra, he alleged misuse of public fund and described plantation of six crore saplings on Narmada banks as a ‘show off’.

Swami Giri said, “Illegal sand mining is continuing in Narmada. The entire Nemwar ghat has dried up. This has never happened before.”

He said that Computer Baba had accused CM of insulting saints by supplying dirty water during Simhastha. He had also announced a massive protest to expose corruption. However, CM placated him by granting status of minister of state.