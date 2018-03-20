Angrez Pather: Kashmiriyat that melted British

BHOPAL: Militancy has destroyed folk culture of Kashmir and this is happening since 1990s, said Manzoor Ahmed Meer, the director of Kashmiri play, Angrez Pather. He was in the capital on Monday to stage his play at Bharat Bhawan at 8th World Theatre Olympics.

Militancy peaked in Kashmir in 1990s. “But political leaders of the state used Kashmiri people for political gains since independence,” Meer told Free Press.

The talented youths of Kashmir want to work for state and country’s development but certain elements in the society brain washed unemployed youths and diverted them towards anti-national activities.

Talking about play Angrez Pather, Meer said the theme of the play is to tell people about attitude of Kashmiris who are very hospitable people.

The play begins with a conversation between a Kashmiri and a British officer and his wife. The British officer beats Kashmiri with hunter on every wrong reply of his question. But he replies with a smile. British couple, moved by his attitude, begins to learn Kashmiri and Hindi.

The play that has music, dance and drama has no fixed duration. It can run from 15 minutes to hours. The play is not based on any written text.