Ambulance services resume in state

BHOPAL : Integrated emergency service “Ambulance 108” has limped back to normalcy in Madhya Pradesh. Most of the ambulances have returned to normal operations. The 108 ambulance service is operated Ziqitza Healthcare Limited (ZHL) in 51 districts of the state.

ZHL employees association representative Nutan Yadav said, “We have been assured that our issues would be resolved by March 6. The strike was called off.” ZHL employees alleged that over the past four months, deductions were made from salaries of 80 percent of the 3,000 employees. “The deduction made in small amounts has led to significant profit for the operator,” he alleged.

Yadav said, “Many times we raised the issue but our problems were not addressed. Our problems persisted for the long period. So we had no option left but to go for strike to draw the attention of management to remove pay anomalies. Let us hope for the best in the future. We are here to work not to strike the work but if we are not paid in time, how we can maintain our families.”

Emergency ambulance service 108 operations were stalled February 28. Three day strike left many emergency calls unattended. The ambulance service is funded by MP National Health Mission. Officials in the government department have been tight-lipped over any action against the operator or its employees.