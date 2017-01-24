Alliance Francaise de Bhopal going to screen a film

BHOPAL: Alliance Francaise de Bhopal is going to screen a film “Des femmes et des hommes (Women and Men)”, at its premises on Tuesday at 6 pm.

The movie is about the inequality between men and women which persists from north to south, from cities to backward villages.

Showing real-life evidences, the film, Des femmes et des homes, directed by Frédérique Bedos, talks about gender inequality and shows us that equality is the need of the hour. The movie will be followed by a debate in French language.