Aiming at putting Barkatullah University on world map: VC

BHOPAL : “Innovation-driven education is what we strive for here at the Barkatullah University. We are committed to strike perfect balance between legacy of our university and modern university culture. It is our aim to ensure that Barkatullah University emerges as one of the leading universities, not only at the regional and national levels but even at the international level”, said Dr Murli Dhar Tiwari, vice-chancellor of the university while talking to Free Press.

Tiwari, who did his master’s and doctorate in Physics from the Allahabad University, is an IT expert. He took over as the VC of Barkatullah University in September 2014.

Can you briefly recap the history of Barkatullah University?

Barkatullah University, formerly known as the Bhopal University, was established in 1970 in Bhopal and was rechristened in 1988 as Barkatullah Vishwavidhyalaya in memory of the legendary freedom fighter Barkatullah Bhopali. The University campus, spread over an area of approximately 400 acres, is located along the Hoshangabad Road at a distance of about 3 km from the Habibganj Railway Station. The University has been awarded ‘B’ grade by NAAC in 2015.

What are the major teaching departments of the university?

The University covers the entire spectrum of higher education, offering courses in its affiliated colleges and the teaching departments in the faculties of Humanities, Social Sciences, Science, Life Science, Home Science, Medicine, Commerce and Business Management, Law, Engineering, Education and Technical Education.

The Chakravarty Rajagopalachari Institute of Management (CRIM) provides full-time course in Business Management and the Institute of Open and Distance Learning, the only Institute of its kind in the State, provides undergraduate and diploma courses through correspondence.

The major emphasis of the university teaching departments is on interdisciplinary teaching and research. These teaching departments follow the semester system of teaching and examination, and make provision for such postgraduate courses, which, are by and large, not provided a grant. The Women’s Study Centre in the Department of Sociology is one example. We have provided special assistance to the departments of Microbiology and Physics under the SAP and COSIST.

Any special courses are being offered by the University?

For the past 300 years, Bhopal has been a renowned centre of Arabic language studies. Arabic is the official language of 23 countries, out of which 18 are the richest nations in the world, and importantly they have deep and close relations with India. The university is running postgraduate, diploma and certificate courses in Modern Arabic language.

What is the geographical spread of the University?

The territorial jurisdiction of the university extends to the eight districts of Bhopal, Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen, Hoshangabad, Harda, Betul and Rajgrah. More than 170 colleges are affiliated to the university. There are one engineering college, two colleges of education, a technical teachers training institute and an Ayurvedic, Unani, physiotherapy and homoeopathic college each affiliated to this University.

Does the university have any specific cells or units to run specific activities?

The University has established various cells, units for specific activities in their respective fields. They are: Employment information and guidance bureau- In the campus for students registration.

National Service Scheme (NSS)

The ministry of human resource development, government of India sponsors the NSS. It is based on voluntary social service and aims at personality development through community service. NSS volunteers undertake activities like literacy-drive, health care and immunisation, environment improvement projects, tree-plantation, contribution to NSS book bank and others.

Psychological Counselling Centre

The department of psychology is running this centre since 1990-91 session. The centre provides a variety of services to the students and others in solving their personal problems. The centre’s director, a counsellor is available for consultation every Saturday from 11 AM to 1 PM.

Minority Cell

The university has a minority coaching and guidance cell which provides coaching facilities to the students of minority communities for various competitive examinations.

University Computer Centre

The centre was established in 1990. It is equipped with AST Manhattan server, IBM RS6000 Unix server, Motorola 68030 machines and a number of intelligent nodes under LAN environment. The Centre is providing facility for computation and data processing to the university and teaching departments.

University Library

The university has a well-established library comprising of nearly 75,000 books, 5,703 thesis, 3000 Research magazines and 60 Sanskrit MSS. The Library subscribes to 15 daily newspapers and 12 weeklies, several monthly magazines and some journals. The library has good collection of rare reference and text books covering all major disciplines.

University Press

The press was established in the year 1981 with financial assistance of the state government and the UGC. The press is functioning as a service department of the university.

University Science Instrumentation Centre (USIC)

The university science Instrument Centre has been established in the university to provide central facility of major equipment and service for maintenance of equipment in the University. It has a well-equipped mechanical workshop. Glass blowing and electronics workshop are being established in the premises. The facilities are available to the nearby Institutions. Training in instrumentation to teachers, research students technicians etc. is proposed to be given in near future.

Rajiv Gandhi Chair – The prestigious chair was established in the year 2006 under the guidelines of UGC and MHRD.

Equal opportunity cell- The cell was established by the University to address the issues related to SC, ST, OBC, Minority and Physically Challenged students on a continual basis.

Women’s Studies Department

Women’s studies department of the university deals with the teaching, training, research and documentation on women-related issues. It is the first department of women’s studies in the whole Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh state. WSD has been established by the University Grants Commission in the university to promote teaching, training, research, dissemination, publication, extension activities, documentation, gender sensitisation, advocacy and networking at the local and national level on women related issues with the aim of women empowerment on various perspectives of women ensuring further mainstreaming in the process of women’s empowerment and development. Strong focus of the department is on empowerment of tribal and marginalised women.