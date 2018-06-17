After war of words, CM and Nath hug each other on Eid

BHOPAL : After war of words because of the ensuing election, both CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MP Congress president Kamal Nath were in a different mood on Saturday, when they hugged each other on the occasion of Eid.

Both the leaders reached Eidgah to greet Muslims after Eid’s Namaz. However, forgetting all political rivalries, they embraced each other too -keeping up with the prevalent customs of the occasion. This indeed startled the Congress and the BJP leaders who were present there.

After Nath became MPCC president, both he and Chouhan came face to face for the first time. They also spoke to each other for a while.

Though there is a good rapport between Chouhan and Nath, they are facing each other in the ensuing assembly election.

Nath’s calling Chouhan a ‘Nalayak friend’ at a press conference evoked sharp criticism from the BJP, but the former has so far not made any discourteous statement against the CM.