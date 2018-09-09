After 14 murders in MP, truck robbers gang say they killed another 5 in C’garh

BHOPAL : Nine accused who on Friday allegedly confessed to their involvement in 14 murders, on Saturday allegedly accepted to have killed another five truck drivers and cleaners in Chhattisgarh.

Following police remand, they provided chilling account of their crime. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) south Rahul Kumar Lodha, the accused on Saturday claimed to have killed five more people in Raipur of Chhattisgarh.

The Raipur police have reached Bhopal and are questioning them. They plan to take them to Chhattisgarh on transit remand. The case was cracked after body of a truck driver was found in Bilakhiria area on August 15. During investigation, police found that similar murders were reported from different parts of the state in the past too. Suspecting a link, an SIT was formed that cracked the case.