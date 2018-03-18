Afghan actor denied visa, couldn’t play role

BHOPAL : Afghan actor Safid Zakaria, who has essayed lead role in Italian play, Search for Joy, didn’t get the visa to participate in 8 World Theatre Olympics in Bhopal. The Afghan actor is a refugee, said one of the managers of the play, on condition of anonymity. The play was staged on Saturday. The actor was denied visa due to certain problems, sources said. Zakaria has been replaced by actor of National School of Drama. Actor Harshit Khatana performed the role of Afghan refugee, which was to be played by Zakaria.

The play will be performed for the first time in Bhopal and for second time in India. The play was performed in Delhi two days back during the ongoing Theatre Olympics. The 80- minute play directed by Pippo Delbano has 12 characters. The theme of the play is to find joy in materialistic world. The director performed the main role. Play was performed in Italian. The story revolves around director and actor Delbano who shares his intimate thoughts, views and what makes him unhappy in his society. Other 11 artists, who are in his company, try to make him happy as they perform dance, music, recite poems, couplets, verses and give him gifts.

Director Pippo Delbano told Free Press that the play is inspired by Samuel Beckett’s ‘Waiting for Godot’. “This drama can’t be categorised in any genre since it is a mixture of all. There is no written text on which it is based,” he said. Costume designer Elina said characters wore 25 costumes during the play.

We’re capable of dealing with crisis: PNB at EOGM

BHOPAL : Punjab National Bank (PNB) conducted Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) at its head office in Dwarka in Delhi. The top management of the Bank in its detailed clarification to its shareholders said that the Bank will pay for all certified letters of undertaking. The Bank giving its clarification on the questions raised after Bank fraud assured its shareholders, investors, customers and employees that it has the ability and competence to tackle the crisis. The Bank has developed a multi-dimensional system to make its scrutiny more fool-proof, a press release stated on Saturday. To strengthen internal checking system, the frequency of internal accounts audit inspections will be increased and if needed, the services of auditors from outside will also be taken.

The Bank would extend its outreach to its customers, investors and other shareholders by conducting customers’ conferences, investors’ conventions and town-hall meetings. It has also been decided to pay special attention to CASA deposits. To speed up recovery process, a war room has been set up so that field follow up could be increased. It would focus on recovery of bad loans.

The shareholders in the EOGM voted to issue 33,49,85,933 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 (total value of Rs 5473 crore) to union government. With this, the share of the government in PNB will rise from 57.04% to 62.25%.