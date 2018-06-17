ADG SAF seeks probe into role of commandant, deputy commandant

BHOPAL : The ADG Vijay Yadav has written a letter to Indore SAF DIG RP Singh to conduct fresh investigation into the case in which an imposter Sonali Sharma was arrested on May 8 for staying at police officer’s mess by posing as the sister of addition director general of police (ADGP) Ajay Kumar Sharma.

He told Free Press that the probe is needed to ascertain the role of commandant and deputy commandant into the case.

Although, platoon commander Devendra Vishwkarma was suspended and the girl has been booked under Section 419, 420 of IPC by Sadar Bazaar police in the case.

However ADG added “The platoon commander does not have the powers to permit anyone’s stay in the mess or in the guest house. The involvement of commandant and deputy commandant was ignored. The DIG will now investigate the matter personally.”

The police are also probing the information if Sonali also stayed in the rest house in Ujjain. If it turns out to be true, a new case will be registered against her.