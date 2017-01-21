A red rag to a bull: Local Tamilians from Bhopal outraged by Jallikattu ban

BHOPAL: Jallikattu ban has become the subject-matter of a fierce debate. In a peaceful protest against Jallikattu ban, tens of thousands of people thronged at Marina, an iconic beach in Chennai on the fourth day of the protest on Friday. Some noted personalities like Rajnikanth, Kamal Hasan et al also joined the silent protest against the ban.

It is noteworthy here that Jallikattu is a traditional sport in which a bull is released into a crowd of people. Multiple human participants attempt to grab and tightly “hug” the large hump of the bull and hang on to it while the bull attempts to escape. Participants hug the hump for as long as possible, attempting to bring the bull to a stop. In some cases, participants must ride long enough to remove flags affixed to the bull’s horns.

After hearing the petitions which were led by the Animal Welfare Board of India, challenging central government’s notification allowing the sport, the Supreme Court of India, on 12 January 2017, ordered a stay, issued notices to the central government and Tamil Nadu Government and later refused to lift the stay. Numerous Jallikattu events were held across Tamil Nadu in protest of the ban, and hundreds of participants were detained by police in response.

In a latest development, the Centre accepted the Tamil Nadu Government’s ordinance lifting the ban and sent it for the approval of the President of India on Friday evening.

The Free press Journal spoke to some city folks who hail from Tamil Nadu to know their views on the issue.

Dr. P. Shashikala, Head of Department, New Media, MCU

“I support the protest. The tradition dates back to over 5000 years and finds mention in Sangam literature. The native breeds are on the verge of extinction. To save them and increase their numbers, this sport should be organised with necessary regulations. A proper understanding of the sport is required, else, tomorrow wrestling and boxing may also be banned.”

Laxmi Ayyar, School Teacher

“I think, the traditional custom should not be banned. It is sign of bravery. Also, it is a source of livelihood for some Tamils. If it is banned then most of people can lose their traditional occupation. Some safety measures can be in order but total ban is not acceptable.”

M. Raji, President, Bhopal Tamil Association

“Whatever is happening is wrong. It is our 400-year-old sport. Our sentiments are associated with the sport. How can they ban it? Some precautions can be put in place but a blanket ban is not correct.”

A. Swamidurai

“We are supporting the protest. Where is the need to hurt the sentiments of a large population? As for cruelty against animals, there are many other instance of it. I think, it is all about politics.”

V. Shivkumar

“It is our fifty-year-old folk, traditional game. It is associated with marriage rituals and is also a symbol of bravery. The sentiments of the youth are associated with the game and they don’t want it banned. So, we also support the protests.”

M. Gopalkrishnan

“It is a festival and a way of showing bravery. It has both positive and negative aspects. Some people take benefit of the negative aspects. But some safety precaution should be taken for curbing violence but a total ban is not correct.”

R. Thirumalli

“It shouldn’t be banned at any cost. It is our tradition. Such tradition cannot develop in a day. It takes hundreds of years. So we should preserve the tradition for the younger generation rather than ban it.”