6.75L ineligible persons found in voter’s list prior to Rawat’s state tour

CEC to review voter’s list

BHOPAL : The voter’s list prepared for state assembly elections has come into limelight with the removal of CM’s secretary Chandrashekhar Borkar following a complaint in the Election Commission. Borkar, who is also managing director of MP State Electronics Development Corporation, was looking after preparation of voter’s list.

It has come to fore, prior to chief election commissioner OP Rawat’s state tour on April 9 and 10, that the state voter’s list has names of 6.75 lakh ineligible persons. Chief electoral officer (CEO) Salina Singh said a campaign was launched between March 15 and April 7 to identify dead, absent, transferred and people with double entry. So far, 6.75 lakh ineligible names have come to the fore. Singh has issued instructions to delete such names from the list.

The collectors have been asked to get the names of ineligible persons removed from the voter’s list, which have just come to fore before Rawat’s state tour. Rawat is going to review voter’s lists of Bhopal and Indore. The commission may take a tough stand against the districts where irregularities are found.

Irregularities in Mungawali, Kolaras too

The irregularities in the voter’s list came to fore during Mungawali and Kolaras bypolls too. Ashoknagar collector BS Jamod was removed. The posting of Jamod at the same place after bypolls has further intensified the mystery of voter’s list. The voter’s lists of Mungawali and Kolaras had names of dead persons in them. The review of voter’s list was done during bypolls there.

MPSEDC working for Commission since 10 yrs

MP State Electronics Development Corporation is preparing voter’s list for the office of chief electoral officer for the past ten years. It has software which is used to prepare the voter’s list. MPSEDC gets the work done through a vendor. The election returning officers (EROs) get the voter’s list amended and sent to MPSEDC for compilation and sent to office of chief electoral officer.

Irregularities in voter’s list to be investigated: Rawat

Chief election commissioner OP Rawat, interacting with media persons said, the complaints of irregularities in voter’s list will be investigated. He said he would review the voter’s list in Bhopal and Indore. It would be ensured that the voter’s lists are totally error-free, said Rawat.