32-yr-old held for raping step-daughter

BHOPAL : Police arrested a 32-year-old man allegedly for raping her 11-year-old step-daughter on Saturday at Nishatpura. The accused was raping the victim for the past one and a half months and also used to show her obscene videos on his mobile phone. He was arrested after his wife lodged a complaint against him in the police station.

According to the police, the accused, an auto-rickshaw driver, often used to sexually assault the victim and show her obscene videos on his mobile phone. The mother of the victim who works in a local bakery married him in 2010 after getting separated from her first husband.

On Saturday morning when the accused was showing the victim obscene videos on his phone, his wife caught him and confronted him on the same. The accused then entered into an altercation with her and later left the house.

The victim’s mother then asked the victim about accuser’s deeds on which she informed her that after she used to leave for work, he used to return to house and forced her to watch obscene videos. He then used to take her to the bathroom where he would then sexually assault her. Her ordeal was going on since May 1. The victim’s mother then lodged a complaint against her husband after which the police registering a case under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act, arrested the accused, added police.