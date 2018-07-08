2,500 villages living under threat of epidemic outbreak

Mountain of decomposing garbage at Adampur landfill poses health risk

BHOPAL : Health of 2500 people residing near Adampur Chawni, trenching ground, is at risk .Recent spell of rain has added to the woes of people living in hamlets around the new landfill site.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has recently developed Adampur landfill after shifting it from Bhanpur. Residents of Kolua Khurd village residing near the landfill where hundreds of tonnes of waste are being dumped are bearing the foul stench emanating from the dumped garbage and now with the arrival of rains, they are also facing mosquito menace. Tonnes of garbage lying open at the trenching ground have become new breeding ground for mosquitoes and during rains, the risk of spread of epidemic is high, the villagers said. Bhagwan Singh, a villager, residing near landfill said that dumped waste and rain has created perfect condition for surge in mosquitoes and horseflies area. We have been bearing the stench and now with the rains, the condition has worsened; it is affecting health of people as well as livestock, he alleged.

Suresh Chowksey, said that authorities need to take note as the dumping of waste has polluted our air as well as ground water. Now in monsoon, the situation will become more pathetic, he decried.

Waste dumped in open is decomposing, contaminating underground water and water bodies, said a villager adding it would affect out crops and hit our health.

The villagers complained that garbage coming to landfill is brought in open dumpers causing air pollution. Locals said that the officials had assured that the road passing through their village would not be used for transporting garbage, however, today dozens of municipal dumpers are plying on the village road carrying garbage. Since these vehicles are not covered, garbage and waste keeps falling on the road, said the villager. Filth on road and rain has compounded the woes of the villagers as it become difficult to commute on the muddy road.