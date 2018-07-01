23 IPS officers including SPs of dozen districts transferred

Dewas SP Anshuman Singh shifted to Ratlam

BHOPAL : The state government transferred 23 IPS officers in an administrative shake-up on Saturday. The transfers, which have led to change of superintendents of police (SPs) of a-dozen districts, have been made in the light of upcoming assembly elections.

Amongst the transferred superintendents of police (SPs), Rajesh Kumar Hingarkar has been transferred from Satna to Shivpuri, Anshuman Singh from Dewas to Ratlam, Tilak Singh from Ashoknagar to Anuppur, Amit Singh from Ratlam to Jabalpur, Sunil Jain from Anuppur to Ashoknagar, Gaurav Tiwari from Chhindwara to Dewas, Atul Singh from Katni to Chhindwara, Riyaz Iqbal from Panna to Singrauli and Vivek Singh has been transferred from Indore (west) to Panna. Mithilesh Shukla has been posted at Katni, Santosh Singh Gaur at Satna, Siddhartha Bahuguna to Indore (west) and Vinit Kumar Jain have been posted as SP(rail) Jabalpur.

Mukesh Jain, additional director general of police (ADGP), cyber police, has been posted as officer on special duty (OSD) at Madhya Pradesh Bhawan. ADGP Rajesh Gupta has been given additional charge of cyber police. Rajababu Singh, inspector general of police (IG), security and coordination, has been posted at special armed forces (SAF), Jabalpur, GG Pandey, deputy inspector general of police (DIG), complain has been posted at SAF, Indore.

SP, Jabalpur, Shashikant Shukla has been posted as Additional inspector general of police (AIG), police headquarters, Monika Shukla, commandant, 25th battalion, SAF, Bhopal, Sunil Pandey, SP, Shivpuri to 13th battalion, SAF, Gwalior, Vinayak Verma, ADC to Governor has been posted as commandant, 8th battalion, Chhindwara, Manoj Shrivastava, SP, Sidhi to Police training school, Ujjain while Shashindra Chauhan, AIG, SAF, Indore has been posted as commandant, 18th, SAF, Shivpuri.

Six IPS officer promoted, SP Singh gets IG rank

BHOPAL : ADG and managing director of MP police housing corporation Snajay Rana has been promoted to special DG rank. The state government on Saturday promoted six IPS officer, on Saturday.

Rana will remain MD of the corporation till further orders.

In-charge DIG crime against women Gourav Rajput posted in Indore has been promoted DIG. Now, he will hold the post as a DIG crime against women, Indore.

SP rail Jabalpur RS Daheria and AIG SAF Bhopal Sanjay Tiwari will be the DIGs of Bhopal. Their seniority allocation has been changed from 2005 to 2004. IG security MP power generating company Jabalpur G Okhete has been promoted as an ADG, he will remain on the post till further orders.

DIG crime investigation posted in Bhopal SP Singh has been promoted as IG, he will remained on the post till further orders.