200 PM Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendra to be opened in state

BHOPAL: Union minister for chemicals and fertilisers, Anantha Kumar, inaugurating Digi Dhan Mela at Bittan Market here on Thursday, announced opening of 200 Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendra in the state. He said such Melas will also be organised in Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Dewas and they aim at encouraging cashless transactions and use of products and equipment for cashless transactions. He said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has become the first cashless chief minister in the country and has also become a symbol of public service. Anantha Kumar also appealed people to make maximum use of cashless transaction.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said demonetisation move was taken to control fake currency, corruption, black money and terrorism. He said cashless transaction can end the possibility of corruption. The institutions promoting cashless transactions were also felicitated. On the occasion, ‘Sahakar Batua’ by cooperatives department was also inaugurated. A platform based on SMS was also inaugurated to provide facility of offline transaction to Bhopal Cooperative Bank.