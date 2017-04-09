18 months after NGT order, shifting of Jinsi slaughterhouse still hangs fire

People’s protests at new site scuttle govt plans; alternative site still undecided

BHOPAL : On August 31, 2016, the Central Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT), located at Bhopal, had given Madhya Pradesh Government 18 months to build a new slaughterhouse in place of the one operational in Jinsi area of the city for the past almost 40 years. NGT had also slapped a fine of Rs one crore on the state for failing to adhere to its September 2015 order to shift the slaughterhouse to an alternative site by June 2016.

NGT had issued the order after Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board disclosed that the slaughter house run by BMC was operating without any consent from MPPCB and also without installing any Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP).

Eight months down the line, even the place where the new slaughter house would be located is undecided. When it will be decided is anybody’s guess and of course, no one can even guess when construction will begin.

“The tender has been finalised but we stopped construction work after the protest of residents of Green Meadows and other colonies. Still the land has not been handed over to BMC. We can’t start construction until the land is handed over to us. Now, it is being monitored by NGT,” said Harish Gupta, PRO of BMC.

Mayor, Alok Sharma said, “The order is related to the state government. We will take any new action only after getting order from the government. Still the alternative site is undecided.”

Noticeably, the state government has retracted on the decision of shifting the controversial slaughterhouse to the Stud Farm after which mayor Alok Sharma also reiterated that the SC guideline would be followed and final proposal put up in BMC Parishad meeting to know views of corporators. Not only local residents of Green Meadows Colony, Subhash Nagar, Padnabhan Nagar, Abhiruchi Parisar and others also opposed the affidavit filed by the state government. MLAs Rameshwar Sharma, Vishnu Khatri, Surendra Nath, Vishwas Sarang also opposed shifting of the slaughter house in their Vidhan Sabha constituency. Villagers of Chhawani Adampur, under the banner of Gramin Sangharsh Samiti, on Friday gheraoed MLA Ramesher Sharma’s residence at Patrakar Colony protesting against shifting of the slaughter house from Jinsi to their village on Raisen Road.

The villagers also demonstrated outside residences of mayor Alok Sharma and panchayat and rural minister Gopal Bhargava. Later, the villagers handed over a memorandum to Vidhan Sabha speaker Sitasaran Sharma. They have submitted 3,000 objections and suggestions to collectorate expressing disappointment and opposition to state government’s proposal to shift the slaughter house to Chhawni Adampur.

“We are not only against illegal slaughter house and trading meat but new slaughter house too. We don’t want any new slaughter house in the city. In Uttar Pradesh, 400 hundred slaughter houses have been closed but in MP the BJP government could not take any strict action against this till now,” said Anshul Gupta, PRO, Jain Samaj.

Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Slaughter House) Rules, 2001, inter alia says

No person shall slaughter any animal within a municipal area except in a slaughter house recognised or licensed by the concerned authority empowered under the law for the time being in force to do so.

The municipal or other local authority specified by the Central Government for this purpose shall, having regard to the capacity of the slaughter house and the requirement of the local population of the area in which a slaughter house is situated, determine the maximum number of animals that may be slaughtered in a day.

Adequate space and suitable and properly located facilities shall be provided sufficient for inspection of the viscera of the various types of animals slaughtered in a slaughter house and it shall have adequate facilities for hand washing, tool sterilisation and floor washing and contrivances for immediate separation and disposal of condemned material.

Rally against slaughterhouses in state

BHOPAL : Against the illegal slaughterhouses running in Madhya Pradesh, a rally was taken out by Jain community in which several Hindu social and religious groups participated on Saturday. The rally was taken out to stop the illegal slaughterhouses from operating in the state. The members participating in the rally also protested at Jawahar Chowk and gave a memo to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and mayor Alok Sharma, demanding strict rules against slaughterhouses like in Gujarat and not allowing opening of slaughterhouse at Adampur Chhavni.

The rally on two-wheelers and four-wheelers started from Bhavani Chowk and passing from Moti Masjid, Sultania Road , Ibrahimpura, Loha Bazaar, Azad market, Itwara Mangalwara, Chhavni, Kalighat, Jehangirabad, Roshanpura ended at Jawahar Chowk.

Spokesperson Anshul Shukla said the rally got converted into protest after reaching Jawahar Chowk where Jain seer Chullak Shri Dhyan Sagar Maharaj enlightened the members of the rally. Convener of the rally Manoj Pradhan said, “We are demanding what should have been done by the government itself. The slaughterhouses openly defy rules and do not obey the guidelines of the HC. If this does not help, the campaign will be spread across the state.” Digambar Jain panchayat committee trust director Pramod Himanshu said meat was sold openly at religious places and vegetarian places, which hurt their sentiments.