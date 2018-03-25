17 criminals arrested to prevent crime against women 

NARSINGHPUR: As many as 17 criminals were arrested for committing crime against women on Saturday as part of the campaign to stop rapes, molestation and other crimes.

Also, action was taken against 11 criminals in Gotegaon area and an externed Tarbar Laria who was charged with trafficking drugs was caught.

The ‘Pink Team’ of the police is taking action against the eve-teasers and anti-social elements. Prohibitory action was taken against 1,147 accused as part of the drive.