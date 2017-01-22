16 yrs on, Sant Asharam Nagar market still awaits promised toilets

ODF reality check

BHOPAL :Owners of shops at Sant Asharam Nagar on Hoshangabad Road near Danish Colony had purchased the shops 16 years back from Asnani Builders. At that time, the Builder had promised them that toilets would be constructed in the market but to date there is not a single toilet in one kilometer radius of the market. All the shopkeepers use the backyards of their shops whenever they need to answer the nature’s call.

One of the shop owners Manish Bafna said that they have been demanding toilets since purchasing the shops. “Initially we were told by the Builder that they will get the toilets constructed soon. Even after repeated requests, the builder did not get it done. There are about 50-60 shops here but not a single toilet. We have to use the backsides of our shops as open air toilets”, he said. Another shop owner, Ramkrishna Shivhare said, “Not just us, but the customers too face problem if they need to visit the toilet. We also proposed to get the construction done by ourselves but the builders did not allow us. Two years ago, the terrace of the market was sold to another builder, who constructed residential flats and now they are also not letting us construct a single toilet saying that the residents will be troubled because of the toilet.”

Some general stores and tailoring shops in the market are owned by women and they go to their houses whenever they need to use the washroom. Among the 50-60 shops in the market, there is one shop which is of a relative of the builder and he has constructed a separate toilet at the back of his shop but no one else is allowed to be use the facility.

A resident of the colony, Ashutosh, who lives just behind the market said, “There is no other place for these people to relieve themselves and this is the only reason for disputes between the residents of the building and the shopkeepers. The entire area stinks.”

The shop owners are now clueless as to who can help them get a toilet constructed. Since, the market was owned by Asnani builders, they cannot even go to BMC for construction of public toilet, Asnani builders have refused to get any toilet constructed as they have sold the shops and the new builder does not allow them to do anything on their own.