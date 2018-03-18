1000 youths to take part in adventure sports

The eighth Bhoj adventure sports were inaugurated at Kaliasot dam on Saturday. The event was inaugurated by MP Alok Sanjar, Mayor Alok Sharma, collector Sudam Khade and others by lighting the lamp. A total of 1000 youngsters will take part during 15-day-long event in the capital. The students will attend it in four batches of 250 each. The event will witness paramotor, paragliding, sky diving and other aero space sports. MP Alok Sanjar and collector Sudam Khade enjoyed the ride of paramotor during the inauguration programme. The youngsters displayed paragliding and other activities at the inauguration programme.