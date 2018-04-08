10 killed as speeding truck collides head on with 2 autos

Bhopal : Ten persons were killed in a head-on collision between a speeding truck and two auto-rickshaws in Manjhgawan village, at NH-78 under Badwara police station in Katni on Saturday.

Among four injured, three were referred to Jabalpur. Most of the deceased hailed from Nighara village of Badwara Taluk. They worked as labourers and were on way to Katni in search of work.

The incident took place at Majhgawan village under Badwara police station of the district around 10:30 am. There were 15 commuters in the two auto-rickshaws.

A truck (MP-20-HB-0812) heading from Katni to Umaria first hit auto rickshaws (MP-21-R—0311) and MP-21-3843.

Collector BS Chaudhary said, “First auto-rickshaw was carrying five passengers and 50kg fish. The second auto had 10 commuters. Two passengers of first autor and eight of second were killed in accident.” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced compensation of Rs 1 lakh to family of deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured. Deceased were identified as Bhim Bahele,30, son of Mahesh Bahele; Sunil, son of Kanchhedi Chaudhary; Raghurai Chaudahry, 34, son of Bal Govind Chaudhary; Babu Chaudahry, 32; Neelam Singh, 30, wife of Rajesh Singh; Ramu Barman, 45, son of Ram Karan Barman; Sushil Chaudhary, 33, son of Ramesh Chaudhary, Sukhraj Chaudhary, 50, son of Laxman Chaudhary. All belong to Nighara village of Badwara Taluk (Badwara police station.). Besides, Kodu Barman, 45, son of Guljari Barman of Hirwara (Badwara police station) and Jhamman Bhumia, 38, Bilgawan, (Badawara police station).