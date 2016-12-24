﻿Bhopal: BMC treats us in step motherly manner, say 7 No Market traders

There is not a single garbage dump in the area

BHOPAL: Seven Number Market businessmen have to go to Mansarovar to dump garbage as there is no garbage container at complex and no streetlights. The 7 Number Market is very close to BJP state office.

Taking a dig at Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), Seven number market business condemned it for step-motherly treatment with commercial complex as Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) has constructed it. Even no dustbin has been placed. Street light has not been installed for complex.

However, they have welcomed the decision of BMC administration for launching “Mera Pran: Bhopal No-1” in which BMC washes market in mid night provided it maintains consistency.

Meghna Keshwani said, “It is a good decision of BMC to wash market in night. It will help businessmen in maintaining neatness in the market.”

Dilip Daryani said, “Campaign will pay dividends provided it is carried on with consistency. It will pay dividend to BMC as far sanitation is concerned.”

Mahesh Nathani said, “Businessmen should cooperate with BMC administration to make the campaign successful. Public participation is needed to make any campaign successful. It is BDA complex so BMC does not provide any facilities. So BMC should also focus to ensure other facilities. We pay tax properly.”

Rajiv Khurana said, “Regular cleaning is also must along with washing. There must be regular cleaning and washing of the market. It prime location very near to Arera Colony so VIPs come here for purchasing and they want neatness.”

Laxman Keshwani said, “It is good thing that BMC administration is taking our complex seriously. Public should also cooperate to BMC administration. No campaign is successful until there is public participation.”

Suresh Meghani said, ” BDA has constructed the complex. So BMC does not take care of it. There is no street lights here and no dust bins. We hire sweeper at our own level but he goes to Mansarovar complex to dump the garbage.

BJP state head quarter is there and always there is rush in party office. But there is no traffic signal. Consequently, traffic jam has become routine here.”

Bharat Ingole said, “It is good decision and it should be carried on to maintain the neatness in the market. It will boost our business. There must be proper garbage containers at 7-No market. We have to face problem as our sweeper have to go to Mansarovar for dumping the garbage.”

Abhishek Dwivedi said, ” BMC administration should also focus on other facilities like garbage containers and street lights at commercial complex. Our complex should be treated step motherly and it is not justified.”