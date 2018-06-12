Volkswagen launches Ameo, Polo and Vento Sport Edition

Sport edition is available only on the Highline variant and receives exterior updates at no extra cost

Volkswagen India has announced a special edition variant of the Polo, Ameo and the Vento in India. Called the Sport Edition, these cars get minor changes on the exterior, including a glossy black roof and side foil, a black rear spoiler and carbon-finished ORVM caps. The special edition, which is based on the Highline variant, is available at no extra cost. Apart from this, Volkswagen has also launched a slogan competition called #BeASport where participants stand a chance to win a Sport Edition VW car.

The Highline variant of the Polo and the Vento can either be had with a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol motor or a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine. The Ameo’s Highline variant, on the other hand, is only available with the diesel engine. Here’s the breakdown of the prices (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For more details, read the official statement from VW

Press Release:

Volkswagen introduces special edition of its popular carlines – Polo, Ameo and Vento in the Sporty avatar

Joining the much awaited sports season, Volkswagen, Europe’s leading car manufacturer, today announced the introduction of the special edition model of its popular carlines the Polo, Ameo and Vento. Giving customers a reason to cheer even louder, Volkswagen launches its 360 degree marketing campaign #BeASport. Prospective customers test driving Volkswagen’s popular carlines need to participate by writing a slogan following the #BeASport. One lucky winner shall get the chance to win a Sport edition Volkswagen car.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Volkswagen carlines endows the characteristics of the #BeASport campaign, offering the precision, power and performance as demanded by the Indian customers. With our special editions, we aim to reinstate the cheer, fun and the spirit of driving among our prospective customers this sports season.”