Toyota Fortuner bookings cross 10,000 mark

Launched in November last year, the bookings of the all-new Toyota Fortuner have crossed the 10,000 mark. The immensely popular body-on-frame SUV has redefined the segment and in its latest avatar, everything has gone a notch higher, be it looks, cabin, feature or engine. In the past two months, close to 5,000 units of the Fortuner have been delivered. The waiting period has been constantly rising since the SUV’s launch, and it now revolves around 2-3 months.

The popularity of the Fortuner nameplate can be gauged by the fact that last month it completed retail of more than one lakh units since the time it was first introduced in India in 2009.

Speaking on the achievement, N. Raja, director & sr. vice president – Marketing & Sales, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “The new Fortuner has received a phenomenal response from our customers and the market. A true testimony to this lies in the fact that even though the new Fortuner was launched a day prior to the announcement of demonetization in India, it did not dampen the spirits of our customers who have been waiting for the all-new Fortuner. We thank our customers for such an encouraging and inspiring start to this iconic brand’s second innings in India.

We have noticed a significant pull for the automatic transmission in both the four-wheel and two-wheel drive variants. This goes to show customers’ willingness to upgrade to higher variants. We have also noticed a significant preference towards the colour Super White contributing to close to 60% of the total orders received. Right now, our main focus is to deliver the product to the customer at the earliest so that they don’t have to wait too long.”

The second-gen Fortuner was launched at Rs 25.92 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and primarily rivals Ford’s second-gen Endeavour. It shares the engines of its MPV cousin – the Innova Crysta. The 2.7-litre petrol mill generates 166PS of top power and 245Nm of max torque. It can be had with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. The other engine — a 2.8-litre diesel, pumps out 177PS of power and 420Nm of torque with manual and 450Nm with the automatic.

Keep in tune with Cardekho to receive updates over its bookings and waiting period.