Tata Xenon Yodha launching on January 3

Tata Motors, India’s largest automotive manufacturer, is gearing up to launch the Xenon Yodha. The pickup-truck concept was virtually non-existent in India a few years ago. However with the launch of the Tata Xenon, Mahindra Scorpio Getaway and the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, the segment is steadily coming to life.

So what’s new in the Xenon Yodha? Well, in essence, it will be a facelift of the Xenon XT, which is currently on sale in India. We can take our hints from the updated Xenon, called the ‘Evolve’, which made its way to the South African markets. It is likely to receive cosmetic updates both inside and out. It will probably feature new wheels, a newly designed front-grille, roll-over bar and redesigned bumpers. On the inside it might get subtle updates, like an infotainment system, dashboard overhaul, improved seat upholstery and better fit and finish of materials inside the cabin.

The Xenon shares its underpinnings with the Sumo Grande and is powered by a 2.2-litre DiCOR engine, that pumps out 138PS of power. With the Yodha update, the Xenon is likely to get the same engine as the Safari Storme, which means a bump in power and efficiency. The model on-sale currently, gets a starting price of around Rs 10 lakh. With these expected updates, the Xenon Yodha is likely to receive a slightly higher price tag than the current model. Having said that, Tata Motors is still expected to undercut the price of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, which starts at Rs 12.5 lakh.

Tata Motors has had a good 2016, thanks to the well-received Tiago hatchback. The home-grown automaker is also working to launch the highly-anticipated Tata Kite 5 sedan, which shares almost everything with the Tiago, apart from a more commodious boot. After the Xenon Yodha, Tata Motors will shift its focus to the seven-seater Hexa, which is scheduled to launch on January 18, 2017.