Tata Nexon KRAZ Launched At Rs 7.14 lakh

To commemorate the first anniversary of the Nexon, Tata has launched a special edition model of the sub-4m SUV. Dubbed the Nexon KRAZ (pronounced as “craze”), it is available in two variants: KRAZ and KRAZ+. The Nexon KRAZ is priced at Rs 7.14 lakh and Rs 8.07 lakh with petrol and diesel engines, respectively. The Nexon KRAZ+, on the other hand, is available at Rs 7.76 lakh and Rs 8.64 lakh for petrol and diesel, respectively.

Here are the highlights of the limited edition Nexon:

The Nexon KRAZ gets a dual-tone black-grey paint job, neon green highlights on the ORVMs, front grille and wheel covers

Gets neon green ‘KRAZ’ badge at the back

Gets neon green seat stitching with KRAZ pattern for seat cushions and neon green colour inserts around the AC vents

Gets a KRAZ badge on the central console on KRAZ+

Nexon KRAZ is based on the XM variant and is equipped with features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and BA, parking sensors, Harman music system with bluetooth, manual AC, all power windows and electrically adjustable ORVMs

The KRAZ+, on the other hand, is based on the XT variant. Over the KRAZ, it is equipped electrically foldable ORVMs, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, cooled glove box and a shark-fin antenna

Since both variants of Nexon KRAZ are based on the lower and mid-spec variants, they miss out on features such as a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, rear parking camera, day/night IRVM, height adjustable driver seat and push button start, which are available on Nexon XZ and XZ+ variants

Mechanically, the Nexon KRAZ is similar to the standard Nexon and it can be had with both petrol and diesel engines, which come with three driving modes: Eco, City, Sport

The 1.2-litre petrol engine makes 110PS and 170Nm, while the 1.5-litre diesel is good for 110PS and 260Nm. Both the engines are available with a 6-speed MT only. Tata is not offering the AMT with the limited edition Nexon KRAZ

The Nexon KRAZ and KRAZ+ is Rs 24,000 more expensive than the Nexon XM and XT, respectively. What you get in return is an exclusive body colour (black and grey combination) and neon highlights at various places on the outside as well in the cabin. There’s no real value attached with the limited edition model as it is not better equipped than the standard Nexon but it still will look distinct on the road.

NEXON XM NEXON KRAZ PRICE DIFFERENCE Petrol Rs 6.90 lakh Rs 7.14 lakh Rs 24,000 Diesel Rs 7.83 lakh Rs 8.07 lakh Rs 24,000